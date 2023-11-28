Rwanda: Bruce Melodie Lands in the U.S. Ahead of Music Tour

Rwandan artiste Bruce Melodie has touched down in the US where he will perform during the highly anticipated 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour' slated to kick off in Dallas on November 28, and stops on December 16 in Miami.

The celebrated musician announced the development via Instagram, saying that it's a pleasure to be able to perform in the US and connect with his fans based in the country.

"Just got to the states, pleasure to be welcomed by my G's and family. USA lets gooo," Bruce Melodie captioned a video posted on his Instagram.

The 'Katerina' hit maker was welcomed by his manager and CEO of 1:55AM Entertainment Coach Gael, alongside Sasha Vybz, who is considered one of the best video directors of Uganda.

The New Times understands that the music tour is a result of Bruce Melodie's recently released track 'When She is Around' that features the legendary Jamaican artist, Shaggy.

The collaboration has been top tier for the Rwandan star, opening doors to mega stages and interviews with major media outlets and personalities worldwide.

It is also said that Bruce Melodie is in talks with one of the biggest record labels in the United States known as S-Curve Records which is also in line with his trip to the US.

Bruce Melodie joins other top musicians on the line up of the show including Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Kaliii, P1Harmony, Paul Russell, and Alexa.

This comes a few days after the Rwandan musician was announced among key performers at Move Africa, one of the biggest shows to take place in Kigali this year headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

Spanning 11 stops across the United States this year, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour' is one of the biggest holiday events in the US that featured performances from some of the most popular contemporary acts throughout the last few decades, including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, One Direction, Rihanna and Ariana Grande and many others.