Ethiopia Working to Unlock Mines' Economic Potential

The government has made consolidated efforts to make the mining sector the engine for national economic growth and a dependable source of foreign currency and employment, the Mines Minister said.

In his opening remarks at the second Mining and Technology Expo, Mines Minister Habtamu Tegegn (Eng.) stated that the sector has the potential to attract huge amounts of foreign currency to propel economic growth.

"Sustaining nation building as well as registering economic growth would be impossible without tapping mine potential," he noted, adding that producing agricultural minerals and soil fertilizer would help Ethiopia to ensure food self-sufficiency.

For exhibitors, such expos are vital tools to showcase the sector's immense economic potential. According to them, establishing market linkage for manufacturers and supporting the sector with professional research would help Ethiopia to get more benefits from its mining potential.

Despite its opportunities, Ethiopia's mining sector is still underdeveloped and has faced several challenges. The exhibitors mentioned in this regard limited raw material supply and shortage of foreign currency as the sector's pressing hurdles.

More than 90 mine manufacturers and producers are taking part at the expo which will be for five days in Addis Ababa. The exhibitors displayed gold, minerals, industry, construction and other types of minerals in the event.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who officially launched the Expo, shared in his social media account that Ethiopia is blessed with abundant mineral resources. "We must make productive use of this wealth and hand it over to the next generation for a better country."

The Premier also mentioned that the Expo will showcase Ethiopia's mining potential and stimulate investment in the sector.