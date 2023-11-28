Rwanda: BAL 2024 - Who Made It to the BAL 2024?

The 12 teams that will compete in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2024 were confirmed shortly after the Division East elite 16 qualifying phase concluded in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday.

Burundi's Dynamo Basketball Club secured the last of three tickets that were up for grabs joining Cape Town Tigers who finished the qualifier unbeaten and Ugandan champions City Oilers who captured the first two passes to the BAL.

Dynamo became the first Burundian team to ever grace the BAL after edging Madagascar's COSPN 79-78 in an electrifying but nail-biting Third-Place Game that marked the end of the Road to BAL qualifiers.

Three more tickets were contested from the West Division qualifiers, where Central African Republic's Bangui Sporting Club, Morocco's FUS Rabat and Libya's Al Ahly Benghazi finished in the top three to qualify.

The six teams, three from each of West and East Divisions, will join six others which have automatic qualification. They include champions of Angola (Petro de Luanda), Egypt (Al Ahly SC), Nigeria (Rivers Hoopers), Senegal (AS Douanes), Rwanda (APR), and Tunisia (US Monastir).

Overall, five of the 12 teams confirmed for the BAL 2024 will be making their debut appearance at the competition. They include Dynamo, APR, Bangui Sporting Club, FUS Rabat and Al Ahly Benghazi.

The 2024 BAL season will play a record 48 games across four African countries - South Africa, Egypt, Senegal and Rwanda - over four months, marking the first BAL games in South Africa and the first time the league will play in four different countries.

The complete BAL 2024 lineup

Al Ahly Sporting Club

AS Douanes

Petro de Luanda

US Monastir

APR

Rivers Hoopers

Bangui Sporting Club

FUS Rabat

Al Ahly Benghazi

Cape Town Tigers

City Oilers

Dynamo Basket Club.