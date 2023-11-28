Rwanda: Sexual Exploitation of Bugesera Minors Is As Bad As It Gets

opinion

Shocking revelations have surfaced in Bugesera District, Eastern Province, that minors, some as young as 12, are engaged in sex work. The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. The age of sexual consent in Rwanda is 18.

These youngsters, aged between 12 and 16 as reported by The New Times, find themselves entangled in the perilous world of sex work due to the harshness of their circumstances. Poverty, and limited access to education and essential resources propel them into this distressing trade, one that robs them of their innocence and exposes them to unimaginable risks.

The involvement in sex work by minors in Bugesera, which first came to light during a media event to mark the beginning of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence on November 25, has sparked outrage and concern among the public.

The crux of this issue lies in the pressing need to redefine it as defilement, an act that violates basic human rights of these minors. It is an urgent call for action, demanding a multifaceted approach encompassing both immediate intervention and long-term sustainable solutions.

Addressing this situation demands a coordinated effort from all stakeholders - governmental bodies, law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and civil society. Immediate measures to rescue these vulnerable minors from exploitation are imperative. Equally important is the implementation of educational programs that empower them with skills and opportunities, steering them away from the paths they have been forced to tread.

Approaching this issue as defilement is not merely a semantic adjustment but a crucial step in ensuring that justice is served. It demands a systemic overhaul in how society perceives and responds to the exploitation of minors. It requires stringent enforcement of laws to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide a shield of protection for the most vulnerable members of society.

So much has been done to protect and empower girls and women in Rwanda; from establishing policies to putting in place facilities to help victims and prescribing serious punishments for offenders. Minors engaged in sex work is a stark reminder that so much more needs to be done.

Amidst the haunting reports of sexual exploitation in Bugesera, there lies an opportunity for change. The time to act is now, for in safeguarding these minors, we safeguard the very essence of our collective humanity.