Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Extended '25,000 Trees for 25 Years' Environmental Initiative to Nyarugenge District As Part of Its 25th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of its 25th anniversary this year, MTN Rwandacell PLC (MTN Rwanda) extended "25,000 trees for 25 years" environmental initiative to Nyarugenge District, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The initial phase saw the planting of 2,500 trees in Huye District in September, whereas the remainder 22,500 trees were planted in Kanyinya Sector, symbolizing the company's dedication to preserving Rwanda's natural beauty and contributing to a greener future in Nyarugenge District.

MTN Rwanda's holistic approach to this initiative aligns with its ESG principles, involving collaboration with Government agencies such as the Rwanda Forest Authority and REMA. The company is committed to planting native and indigenous tree species, tailored to specific regional ecosystems.

Sharon Mazimhaka, MTN Rwanda General Manager of Corporate Services and Company Secretary, stated, "We are excited to extend this campaign to Nyarugenge District, aiming to plant a total of 25,000 trees. Trees play a crucial role in combating climate change, enhancing air quality, promoting biodiversity, and ensuring overall ecological health."

This initiative is also part of MTN's Project Zero which plays an integral part in the broader ESG sustainability agenda. This includes measures to reduce the company's carbon footprint, enhance energy efficiency, promote responsible e-waste management, and contribute to social development initiatives within Rwanda. Since its 2021 launch, MTN Rwanda has exchanged twenty-three percent of its fleet for hybrid electric vehicles and initiated a solar panel pilot at one of its data centers, aligning with the broader MTN Group's goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2040.

Mazimhaka emphasized, "This initiative reflects our belief in businesses' crucial role in addressing global challenges and leaving a lasting positive impact. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we express gratitude to the Government of Rwanda, our employees, customers, and partners. Together, we will strive for innovation and sustainability, contributing to Rwanda's progress."

As a responsible corporate citizen, MTN Rwanda invites other organizations and individuals to join in their ESG-driven environmental sustainability commitment, urging collective action to protect Rwanda's natural heritage for future generations.