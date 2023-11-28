Uganda: Winnie Nwagi, Maddox Ssematimba to Headline 'Stress Clinic'

28 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Legendary Ugandan reggae artiste, Maddox Sematimba, Winnie Nwagi and award winning rapper Keko have been lined up to headline the new entertainment show dubbed "Stress Clinic" as it premieres its maiden edition at UMA showgrounds at Lugogo.

Stress Clinic, a fusion of comedy and music will also feature performances by Ugandan comedy kings Madrat & Chico, Maulana & Reign, Bizonto, Agnes Akite among many others and will be hosted by Ronnie McVex.

Speaking about the event, the organizers promised show-goers an experience like no other.

"We are partnering with celebrated brands, talent and service providers to give Ugandans a memorable entertainment experience. From the look and feel of the venue to the production and the acts on stage, everything has been carefully thought about to meet our clients' expectations and even exceed them," said Paul Ampurire, the head of communications for Stress Clinic .

Event giants ATS, Real Sounds, Vigaras and Peno Events are all partnering on the event.

The inaugural event will showcase performances by the top four contestants of Sheebah Karungi's Karma Music Next Big Star initiative, a talent search aimed at unearthing Uganda's musical gems.

Sheebah and her fellow judges will be in attendance at the show on Wednesday, November, 29.

Ampurire said the show will offer more than merely what's on stage.

He noted the event will be an experience, from when someone walks in, to when they walk to the bar for a drink, to the ambience in which they take it, and how they interact with celebrities backstage.

"Stress Clinic is not just a platform for entertainment, it's an attempt to bridge the employment gap by giving an opportunity for young people who support the entertainment ecosystem to earn a livelihood."

Other performers at the maiden event include DJ Nimrod, DJ Niyo and Yeffe Band.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, rapper Keko said it came natural for her to feature on Stress Clinic's first edition.

"Stress Clinic seeks to be a platform for showcasing both raw and established talent. Especially at a time when Uganda's entertainment is very vibrant and with so much potential. When the organizers approached me requesting that I feature on the inaugural edition, it was the right thing to do," she said.

