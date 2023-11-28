Uganda: Not Even the Rain Could Stop the Vibe As Myko Ouma Spiced It up Roast and Rhyme

The 19th edition of Roast and Rhyme that was held on Sunday at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo was a powerful testament to Ugandans' commitment to enjoyments.

From the moment the gates opened at noon, guests were ushered into the venue and took their spots around the large space setting up their mats and camping chairs, ordering drinks and grilling meat in an experience curated by Bell Lager under its Mpola Enjoyments theme.

However, at about 6 pm, the weather took a turn and there was a consistent downpour that lasted about an hour, but as soon as it ceased, the guests braved the wet and muddy ground to continue the party with performances from Steve Keys, Myko Ouma and the band, Lydia Jazmine and Levixone.

Whereas it can be considered unconventional for a usually upbeat live music event to feature a jazz set, this is exactly how Myko Ouma began his performance .

Stepping onto the stage at about 9 pm, Ouma's band which included the talented saxophonist Joseph Sax began their performance with a medley of jazz ballads before transitioning to salsa and then the more popular and conventional music.

The entire performance was a journey and by the time it came to an end, the band had performed some of Uganda's most iconic hits including Afrigo Band's Jim, Jose Chameleone's Mama Mia, and others keeping the guests on their feet and entertained as they indulged in the evening's enjoyments.

The band would also back up Lydia Jazmine, who performed songs like Hit and Run, Kapeesa, Same Way, Masuuka, and others before inviting Beenie Gunter to the stage for a performance of their single No Letting Go.

Other performers at the event included Levixone, Kamanzi, Steve Keys, and DJ Ali Breezy.

Grace Amme, Bell Lager's brand manager, said, "Roast and Rhyme is the perfect setting for our consumers to come together with their friends and loved ones to enjoy live music, cold drinks and a variety of meat delicacies by the lakeside."