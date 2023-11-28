Rwanda: Igiraneza in Malaysia for Miss Cosmo World 2023

Paulette Igiraneza Ndekwe is in Malaysia, where she is vying with 25 other contestants from around the world in the sixth edition of Miss Cosmo World 2023, scheduled for November 29.

Founded by Carrie Lee, Miss Chinese Cosmos 2004, the beauty contest is a Kuala Lumpur-based International beauty pageant that aims at empowering woman and providing a platform to grow their careers and independency.

Igiraneza, who also represented Rwanda at Miss Earth 2019, revealed that she registered for the contest and was later interviewed by judges including the founder of the event Miss Carrie Lee and was selected to compete at the Miss Cosmo World 2023.

"I am excited to be representing Rwanda at the ongoing Miss Cosmo World 2023 in Malaysia. So far, we have done different activities and I am looking forward to the finale. I was honored to present my traditional attire 'Umushanana' during a press conference and explain to everyone what it means and stands for to Rwandans," she said.

Among many activities held at the contest, the contestants participated at a charity activity, presented their national costume and were given makeup and hairstyling classes. They also did bikini pool photoshoot.

Miss Cosmo World is an international beauty pageant that consists of more than 20 countries worldwide. The objective of this beauty contest is to select contemporary modern ladies who are independent and passionate about life with good leadership.

The contest's organisers aim to groom an international cosmopolitan beauty queen who is well disciplined. With such objective in mind, they have the pleasure of inviting the international image brand builder and groomer, who will personally groom the contestants to top notch quality beauty queen by teaching them the science and art of image and appearance management techniques.