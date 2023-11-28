Kenya: Chebukati to Speak on Electoral Reforms During SADC Conference

Former Independent, Electoral and Boundaries' Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati has been listed as a speaker at the 25th Annual General Conference Symposium of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries.

On a post shared on his official X app account, The former IEBC boss expressed his appreciation for the conveners of the function the at is slotted to take place in South Africa.

"Today I am delighted to have been invited to the 25th Annual General Conference Symposium of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries to make a presentation on "Delivering elections with integrity and trust." This anniversary event will be held in Cape Town, South Africa," he posted.

Chebukati who presided over the last general election in the country exited the commission after a six year tenure.

In the last elections, the Azimio coalition accused him of doctoring the results in favor of president William Ruto,a factor he maintains is not true.

He has been addressing conferences, the recent ones being in Abidjan and Lisbon where he revealed giving speeches focusing on specific themes designed to help Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) undertake effective learning processes.

Chebukati also recently received an award on behalf of IEBC where the country was named runner-up for the Election Ergonomic Award at the 19th International Electoral Affairs Award Ceremony.