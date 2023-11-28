Kenya: ICC Formally Closes Cases Against President Ruto, Joshua Arap Sang

Nairobi — The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally closed the cases against President William Ruto and former Journalist Joshua Arap Sang where they are accused of crimes against humanity in the 2007 post-general election violence.

In a statement, the ICC however stated that the charges against Walter Barasa, Philip Bett will remain active.

Deputy Prosecutor, Nazhat Shameem Khan stated that she had reached the decision to terminate the case after assessing the information availed to her.

"After assessing all the information available to me at this time, I have decided to conclude the investigation phase in the Situation in Kenya. I have reached this decision after considering the specific facts and circumstances of this situation," she stated.

On March 31, 2010, ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber II granted the request of the Office of the Prosecutor to open an investigation proprio motu in the Situation in the Republic of Kenya ("Situation in Kenya"), in relation to alleged crimes against humanity committed in the during the 2007/2008 post election violence.

The Office's investigation led to charges against six suspects in two separate cases, and the suspects included Ruto alongside Uhuru Kenyatta, Joshua Arap Sang, Henry Kosgey, Mohammed Hussein Ali, and Francis Muthaura.