Rwanda: Gisagara - Refugee Students Inspire Local Dropouts to Return to School

It is a busy time for level three electrical engineering students who are practicing an electrical installation course unit at Mugombwa Technical School. Most of them are refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) living in the Mugombwa refugee camp. They attend the school and bring with them a unique determination and resilience that inspires the host community dropouts.

Angelique Twagiramariya, 18, dropped out of school due to the long distance. However, when she saw her age mates from the refugee camp walking to school, it deeply moved her.

"Seeing the determination and hard work of the refugee students gave me a new perspective on the value of education. I had dropped out of school in senior two, but now I am back in school and working hard to achieve my goals," Twagiramariya, a student at Mugombwa Technical School, said.

With a new sense of purpose, she now dreams of becoming an electrician, and using her skills to help address the electricity challenges in her area.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to learn alongside them and be inspired by their resilience and dedication to education."

Twagiramariya is now part of a group of committed students who have come together to provide free electricity installations for refugees in Mugombwa refugee camp, using the skills she gained from the technical institute. Her team has installed electricity in 18 homes in Mugombwa refugee camp.

Roger Ntwali, 19, is the head of the team. He is also a level three electrical engineering student at Mugombwa Technical Secondary School and a Congolese refugee.

"Most of the homes in the refugee camp are not connected to electricity. As a team, we use the skills we learn from our lessons and offer free installation services to refugees who can afford to buy installation equipment. It helps us to practice what we learn and, at the same time, help the community."

This initiative has not only provided much-needed access to power for the refugees, but it has also empowered the students to take pride in their work, knowing they are making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need while acquiring hands-on skills.

According to Fidele Mbaraga, the principal of the school, 73 per cent of the 179 students at the school are from the refugee camp.

He mentioned that the school has observed a rise in the number of students who had previously dropped out. These students have been inspired by refugees who are attending school, leading the school administration to decide to provide short courses for those who did not meet the admission requirements.

"We have offered short courses to 230 students from host communities and those from the camp; the establishment of the school has impacted hands-on skills in both host and refugee communities; they went through hands-on skills in tailoring, masonry, carpentry, and electrical technology, among others," said Mbaraga.

Equipped with skills and the involvement of the school in Mugombwa, Muganza, and Mukindo sectors in Gisagara District, the former dropouts are contributing to community development through the construction of houses for vulnerable residents. This has shifted the mindset of the communities, making vocational schools more appealing to school dropouts and other youth.

Mugombwa Technical Secondary School is among other schools that were built in six districts through the Socio-economic Inclusion of Refugees and Host Communities Project (Jya Mbere), with the aim of improving access to basic services and economic opportunities for refugees and host communities operating in six districts.

Established in 2021, the school offers vocational courses to refugees and host communities living near Mugombwa refugee camp, providing skills in masonry, building construction, fashion design, and industrial electricity.

According to Gisagara District Mayor Jerome Rutaburingonga, through Jya Mbere, over 5,000 students have benefited from extra schools built in the district with an additional 40 classrooms.

He said, "Due to the additional classes provided through the project, overcrowding rates in classrooms decreased from 59 per cent to 48 per cent. We now averagely register two students per desk, unlike before when three students used a desk, and this has also improved the quality of performance because teachers can now follow up on students' performances easily."

The construction of the extra schools has had a transformative impact on the education system for refugees and the communities hosting them, creating a more conducive learning environment for thousands of students while attracting school dropouts to enroll again.

Six districts in Rwanda have received schools that benefit both the refugees and host communities, including Kirehe, Gatsibo, Gicumbi, Karongi, Nyamagabe, and Gisagara.