Ethiopia: City to Commence Haromaya Lake Shore Devt Project

Mayor of Maya City disclosed that the Haromaya lake shore development project construction will start next week; various development projects are being built in the city with an outlay of 400 million Birr.

Maya city Mayor Ifra Wozir (PhD) told the Ethiopia Press Agency (EPA) that the lake shoreline development project will help develop the local tourism resource, capacity and infrastructure.

He stated that there are 22 new and two existing projects planned to be undertaken in the Maya city this year. The project will reply to residents' long stayed questions upon completion. Among these projects, the Haromaya lake shore development project study has been completed and will go operational soon.

The construction of the first phase of Haromaya lake shore development will be completed by the end of the year as per the design, and investors will be allowed to develop the area.

For the first phase of the project an initial budget of 80 million birr has been set. The project will create a job opportunity for the local youth thereby making them economically benefited, the mayor said.

Haromaya Lake has dried for 17 years and it is getting recovered now and the project includes actions to protect the lake. Adequate arrangements have been made to make the surroundings more interesting by developing lake environs.

The construction of roads, parks, beautification of the area, fish farming and other related tourism development works will be carried out hand in hand with the project.

He explained that the development project is compatible with the nature of the area and helps preserve energy. It will also help increase the flow of visitors to the city and increase the income it can secure out of the sector.

Ifra said that the projects will provide the city with charming look and a better service to residents through road, walkway lights, tourism development and various infrastructure.

Maya City Administration is the arrangement incorporating Haromaya, Adele and Aweday having established by the Oromia State Council.