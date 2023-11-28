South Africa: 11 Miners Killed in Accident at Platinum Mine

Eleven miners died in an incident at the Impala Rustenburg platinum mine in the North West province of South Africa, according to Implats, one of the world's foremost producers of platinum and associated platinum group metals.

The company confirmed 11 workers died while being transported in a "personnel conveyance" in a shaft. Rescue operations were launched.

"Initial reports indicate that there have been several serious injuries, but an accurate assessment of the full human impacts of the accident is not currently possible, given the complexity of the rescue operation. Following the incident, the paramedics and our proto teams were immediately mobilised. They have accessed underground workings and the two upper levels of the conveyance have been cleared. The rescue is now focused on vacating the lower level," the Implats statement said.

The National Union of Mineworkers (Numsa) said the incident is "gravely concerning", and senc their "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of those killed.

Implats said they will provide updates as and when new information is available.