Tanzania: Simba Players Call for Patience

SIMBA players Clatous Chama, Mohamed Hussein and Kibu Denis have called on the team's supporters to continue rallying behind them after enduring a tough run recently, insisting everything will soon be alright.

The players issued the call after holding crisis meeting with the club's board of directors, under its Chairman Salim Abdallah 'Try Again' and club Chairman Murtaza Mangungu, following the team's unsatisfactory performance in recent games.

Last Saturday's 1-1 home draw against ASEC Mimosas in the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) group stage match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam sparked anger among Simba fans who were not pleased with the team's performance.

"First, I would like to apologise for the results we have achieved in the past three matches. We did not play well and as players, we are aware that we do not deserve such results," Chama said.

He added, "With the current situation, we cannot blame each other or claim that there are misunderstandings among players and management."

Chama continued, "In last season's Champions League, we lost our first match against Horoya, and in our second home game against Raja Casablanca, we also lost. However, in the end, we fought hard and qualified for the next stage. My plea is for fans to continue supporting us. There is no conflict within the team. We should unite for Simba to return to its glory days... I understand that they are not pleased with the team's recent performance, but we will overcome this together."

Similarly, vice-captain Hussein requested their fans to remain loyal to the team, emphasising that every club in the world experiences both good and bad times on the path to success.

"Previously, we also went through tough moments, but we stood together and moved forward... We have indeed struggled in our recent games. We know that our fans are not accustomed to seeing us draw at home games in the Champions League, but this is just the beginning. We have many games left to play, which will help us. I believe that in our remaining fixtures, we will achieve the necessary results to reach our goals. Together, we can do it," Hussein said.

On his part, Kibu apologised to all Simba members and fans for the poor performance of the team in their recent games, assuring them that everything will soon be fine.

"Even in our normal lives, not every day is good. The most important thing is to keep moving forward while correcting the mistakes that have arisen. We are at peace with each other, and there is no conflict among us. I request our fans to maintain their trust in the team because without them, we cannot succeed," he said.

In their next CAF CL fixture, Simba will play against Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana on Saturday.