Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Forward Allan Wanga Named Talanta Hela Scout

Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga has been named as one of the talent scouts at the national finals of the Talanta Hela Under-19 tournament scheduled to start this Sunday in Nairobi.

Wanga, formerly with Tusker FC, AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz was Team Kakamega's Team Manager at the play-off tournament that ended in Nyeri last week.

His appointment was directly sanctioned by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba in Nyeri, and this has now been certified with an appointment letter from the Director at the Kenya Academy of Sports.

"Wanga has been an icon of football in this country for a long time and was one of the best strikers in his generation. He is the right man to be at the forefront in scouting for talent, especially strikers at this tournament," Namwamba said during the national finals.

Wanga will now join an elite list of scouts including Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano as well as former Harambee Stars skipper Musa Otieno, who were part of the scouting panel in Nyeri.

"I am delighted to be handed this opportunity and helping in unearthing the next football stars for our country. It is not only an honour but a huge responsibility. I also want to laud this initiative because this is the best way to ensure we discover talent at an early age," Wanga told Capital Sports.

Wanga is also a Sports Officer at Kakamega County.

The national finals are scheduled to start Sunday, with the final set for Jamhuri Day at the Nyayo National Stadium.