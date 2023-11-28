Botswana: National Netball Team Ready to Conquer

27 November 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana national women netball team will be ready to conquer as it kick starts the Africa Netball Cup tournament against their hoodoo side, Kenya at UB Indoor Sports Arena today at 7pm.

Kenya has defeated Botswana in their last two meets and tonight, all eyes will be on Botswana team to see if they will be able to rise to the occasion and avenge for the past defeats.

Botswana Netball Association (BONA) spokesperson, Mokereste Mokereste said in an interview that Team Botswana had prepared well for the tournament.

The team has been training in Jwaneng courtesy of Debswana.

He said the opening game against Kenya would be a difficult one, but they will put all stops to ensure that Kenya did not embarrass them for the third consecutive time. He said players knew the importance of winning their first game, as that would give them motivation going forward.

"The players believe that the time is now for them to win the cup, more so that Uganda, Malawi and South Africa will not be competing in the tournament," he said.

Meanwhile, six national women teams from Africa, which are participating in the tournament are Botswana, eSwatini, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya while men's teams are South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The tournament, which starts today ending on December 6 is sponsored by among others, Okavango Diamond Company and Africa Netball.

Botswana women team is made up of the following: Hildah Binang, Patience Kebatenne, Maungo Simone, Keletso Gontho, Gosego Tsele, Kearoma Mosotho and Florence Poane (BDF Cats) Cheludo David, Golebaone Leteane, Barati Phesodi, Fattimah Dino, and Letang Mogotlhwane (Police), Boikanyo Selogetso (Thamaga Jaspers), Margaret Banda (Tasc), Ntebogang Motlakaloso (Prisons).

