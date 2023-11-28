Botswana: Education Opens Doors - Morwaeng

Molepolole — Kgari Sechele Senior School management and teachers have been applauded for their commitment to enhancing learning and improving academic performance through collaborations with the private sector.

Speaking during the gala dinner organised by the school on recently, Molepolole South Member of Parliament and also Minister for State President Mr Kabo Morwaeng said education provided learners with the opportunity to choose their desired careers.

He said the theme: Red Carpet Gala Dinner, Imagine the Possibilities, called on all stakeholders to have input in education for children to excel.

"One can only imagine what the desired results will be should all come together and work towards improving performance in the school," he said.

Mr Morwaeng commended parents for their commitment and support in education as well as the private sector for coming on board to sponsor the gala dinner.

He said it was the government's wish to have public-private partnerships that helped the government achieve desired results.

He congratulated the school head Ms Baitse Kebobone for driving the school's performance towards desired grades ever since she assumed leadership of Kgari Sechele, adding that she had restored the integrity and pride of the school.

The director of Kweneng Regional Operations Mr Steve Bothasitse stressed the importance of public-private sector partnership in education saying it helped pupils to perform better when admitted to higher institutions of learning.

The director said it was important to have partnerships that would help deliver learners who were ready for the market.

He said long-lasting relationships were important and thanked all sponsors for their continued support.

Minergy Coal Safety, Health and Environment officer Mr Victor Senome said their company recognised the critical role played by education in the transformation of communities.

He said the company would invest in schools in their area of operation to educate society for a better tomorrow with a specific focus on increasing the skill of learners in the field of mining.

"We, therefore, saw it appropriate to partner with Kgari Sechele Senior Secondary School to ensure that our corporate social responsibility focus areas are fulfilled and to assist the school in fulfilling their mandate which is academic excellence," he said.

Unpacking the theme, member of the organising committee Ms Kelebogile Tawana said it encouraged them to face all their challenges with strength to emerge victorious.

Ms Tawana said through the theme they were taking the school to people, to form relationships that would help them achieve their mission and vision.

She added that the money raised would go towards motivating top achievers.

In her vote of thanks, Ms Kebobone thanked Minergy Coal, Gaborone University College of Law, Imperial School of Business, Botho University, BaIsago University and Maru-a-pula School for their continued support.

Ms Kebobone said the partnerships made things easy for them.

She also appreciated teachers and non-teaching staff for making sure the event came to fruition.

