Rwanda: Gatete, Uwiringiyimana Win Kigali Duathlon Championship

Muhazi Triathlon Club athlete Vital Gatete (men) and Liliane Uwiringiyimana (women) emerged winners of the 2023 Kigali Duathlon Championship that took place in Kigali over the weekend.

Organized by Rwanda Triathlon Federation, the competition, which was in its second phase, saw athletes competing in a distance of 27.5 kilometres including 5-kilometre run course, then a 20-kilometre bike race before wrapping up the race with another run course of 2.5 kilometres.

Athletes were competing using the route from UNILAK- Rwandex - Kimihura (Mu Myembe) - Kimihura - Rugando - Round About Convention and Radisson Blue.

Gatete won the men's race after clocking 1 hour, 2 minutes and 15 seconds, beating second-placed Jeremie Ngendahayo who used 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 45 seconds while Samuel Tuyisenge emerged third after clocking 1 hour, 6 minutes and 5 seconds.

In women's category, Liliane Uwiringiyimana, who plays for the Huye Triathlon Club, won the race after using 1 hour, 23 minutes and 9 seconds, overcoming stiff competition from Valentine Uwizeye who came second with after using 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 49 seconds while Irene Mukamuhire completed the top three podium after using 1 hour, 25 minutes and 24 seconds.

In the category of people with disabilities, Augustin Rukundo won the race, using 1hour 26 minutes 34 seconds.

The next phase of the competition will take place in Nyanza District, on November 16.