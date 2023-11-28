Tanzania: Road Accidents - Samia Issues New Order

DAR ES SALAAM: A DAY after the grisly accident claimed 15 lives, leaving 26 others injured in Lindi Region, President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday ordered defence and security organs to strengthen inspection and law enforcement.

"As we are heading towards the end of the year, I am directing road security and defence agencies countrywide to increase law enforcement and inspection," Dr Samia posted on X (formerly Twitter) platform.

She used the platform to send her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Sunday's accident.

"I send my condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the road accident which occurred at Mtama area in Lindi Region and killed 15 people... May the Almighty God have mercy on them (the deceased) and grant the injured a speedy recovery," she wrote.

The passengers died after a bus they were travelling on crashed at Mputa area in Mtama District-Lindi Region, on Sunday.

Lindi Regional Police Commander, ACP John Makuri when briefing the media at a press conference noted that the accident occurred on Sunday morning after the driver of the bus owned by Baraka Classic Company failed to control it.

Elaborating, he said the bus enroute from Newala-Dar es Salaam crashed as a result of brake failure leading to the death of passengers and two pedestrians on the spot.

"The incident occurred at around 7 am leaving 12 passengers dead on the spot and two pedestrians, who were walking along the way," he pointed out.

He added that the injured (36) were taken to Nyangao Referral Hospital for treatment, where at the same time the bodies of the dead were preserved at the hospital's mortuary.

On her part, Lindi Regional Commissioner Ms Zainabu Telack thanked the public that turned up to help and ferry the injured and dead to the institution.

Speaking on the incident, some eyewitnesses said efforts to rush the injured to hospital and collect the bodies to the mortuary were temporarily met by a swarm of bees stinging, chasing and scaring them.

"It was so difficult for the villagers to assist as a result of a swarm of bees, which invaded the place, particularly surrounding the bus. They were stinging and chasing those who were trying to rescue the injured," said Juma Machalia.

He further said that the swarm must have been interrupted after the bus finally rested on a tree that had beehives.