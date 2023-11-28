Kenya: Raila Odinga Formally Writes to EACC, EPRA, Auditor General to Launch Probe Into Govt to Govt Petroleum Deal

28 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has formally petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Auditor General and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority to launch an investigation into the Government to Government petroleum deal between Kenya and Saudi Arabia..

Through his lawyer Paul Mwangi, Odinga claimed that no action has been taken by the three bodies since he raised the G to G oil issue publicly.

The opposition leader alleged that the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum signed a deal with state-owned petroleum companies in the Middle East, which the government characterised as a G-to-G.

The opposition chief said the characterization of the deal as G-to-G was meant to shield three Kenyan companies from paying 30 per cent corporate tax.

Raila says that despite the government promising that the deals would ease the cost of fuel and depreciation of the shilling against the US dollar, things have worsened instead.

