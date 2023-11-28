South Africa: Energy Equipment Donation to Be Received By Electricity Minister

The first consignment of energy equipment donated by the People's Republic of China is expected to be received by Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

The consignment handover is expected to be held in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

"The donation forms part of the Technical Assistance Programme that was entered into in August 2023 during China's Head of State Visit to South Africa. The first consignment which has arrived in South Africa consists of 450 gasoline generators which will be distributed to public service facilities across the country.

"The generators will be used as backup to alleviate the impacts of load shedding in the delivery of services in clinics, schools and courts whilst government continues to implement the Energy Action Plan to ultimately end load shedding and create sustainable energy security," the Presidency said in a statement.

Earlier this year during an Official State Visit to South Africa, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the Asian nation for its support.

"South Africa deeply appreciates China's support in addressing our current energy challenges. This includes the donation of emergency power equipment worth R167 million and availing a grant of approximately R500 million as development assistance.

"Energy cooperation with China is a recent development that we look to deepen, particularly in line with our respective commitments to low-carbon, climate-resilient development," the President said.