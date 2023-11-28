Tunisia: Several UGTT Unions Have Suspended Membership in International Trade Union Federations Supporting Zionist Entity (Sami Tahri)

28 November 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Several professional unions affiliated to the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) have suspended their membership in international trade union federations that have shown their support for the Zionist entity," official spokesman for the UGTT Sami Tahri said on Tuesday.

In a statement to TAP, Tahri pointed out that some international organisations, such as the Public Services International and the UNI Global Union, have not condemned in their statements the crimes committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza over the past 45 days.

He further stated that the professional unions, active notably in health, postal services, communications and banking fields, will suspend their membership in the international trade union federations until they change their position on what is happening in Gaza.

The positions of these international trade union federations have not been fair to the Palestinian people besieged in Gaza and victims of Zionist aggression, he considered.

