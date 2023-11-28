Tunisia: Local Elections - Final Number of Candidates Stands At 7,205 (Bouasker)

28 November 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The final number of candidates in December 24 local elections stands at 7,205, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said on Tuesday.

All challenges lodged with the Administrative Court have no effect on preliminary results, except for the re-classification of a candidate in the constituency of Sfax 1, Bouasker further told a press conference held in Tunis to announce the final list of candidates and shed light on preparations for the forthcoming stages of the electoral process.

Figures provided by the ISIE President show 6,177 candidates out of a total of 7,205 are direct candidates. The remaining 1,028 candidacies - by sortition- are those of people with disabilities.

Bouasker further said 22.1% of candidates are aged under 35 and 13.3% are women.

The number of voters in inland regions stands at 9,079,271, of whom 33.1% are aged under 35, he added. Tunisian expatriates will not cast their ballots in these elections.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.