Tunisia: Reported Investments Down By 3.2%, Late October 2023 (Tia)

Tunis/Tunisia — Reported investments in all sectors fell slightly by 3.2% between 2022 and 2023 (first 10 months), to TND 4,905.9 million, according to data published on Tuesday by the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA).

These investments led to the creation of 65,726 jobs, up 0.4% at the end of October 2023 in terms of job creation compared with the same period in 2022.

At the end of October 2023, the volume of investment intentions for start-up operations was considerably higher than for expansion operations, standing at TND 3,910.7 million, i.e. 80% of reported investments.

In fact, the number of jobs expected to be generated by the creation operations is considerably higher than that resulting from the extension operations, amounting to 49,503 jobs, or 75% of the jobs created.

Among the reported investments during the first ten months of 2023, 22% involve foreign participation for an investment cost of TND 1,092.8 million.

In terms of sectoral breakdown, the TIA reveals that the industrial sector accounted for the largest share of investment intentions, i.e. 54%, playing a leading role in job creation, with 56%.

The Building Materials and Ceramics sector accounted for a large share (28%) of reported investments, followed by the agri-food industries (26%) and the mechanical and electrical industries (20%).

Investment intentions in the agricultural sector came second, with a considerable investment volume of TND 1,253.7 million, i.e. 26% of reported investments, helping create 2,595 jobs.

Renewable energy grew in importance thanks to structuring investments, according to the TIA.

This sector, considered to be a priority during the first ten months of 2023, registered investment intentions worth TND 120.4 million.

The projects reported to the TIA relate to two types of renewable energy, depending on their source, namely, wind energy and photovoltaic energy.

According to the TIA, the reported investments, up to the end of October 2023, show a balanced distribution across all the governorates.

At the top of the ranking, the governorate of Sfax stands out with a noteworthy share of 9.6%, accounting for a reported investment amount of TND 473 million.

Intentions to invest in regional development zones during the first ten months of 2023 reached TND 2,348.9 million, accounting for 48% of the total investments reported during this period.