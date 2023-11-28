Ethiopia: PM Abiy Shares About Ethiopia's Multi-Sector Growth Focus Reforms At GC.20

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has shared the scope and extent of Ethiopia's multi-sector growth focus reforms during the 20th General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization (GC.20) today.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Vienna, Austria participating at the twentieth General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization.

The premier has delivered a keynote remarks as guest of honor at UNIDO's General Conference in which he has described about the scope and extent of Ethiopia's multi-sector growth focus reforms.

"Pleased to share the scope and extent of Ethiopia's multi-sector growth focus reforms during the 20th General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organisation," Abiy wrote on his Face book page.

He stated that by pursuing inclusive and sustainable industrialization and diversifying our economy, we can create prosperity, reduce inequality, and contribute to a better future for our people and the world.

Prime Minister Abiy has also called for inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and shared Ethiopia's journey in the past five years of making policy shifts, investing in multi-sector growth sources, focus on green growth and clean energy, as well emphasis being made in social development.