Kenya/Rwanda: Kenya Edge Rwanda to Storm Into Cecafa U18 Semi-Finals in Kisumu

Nairobi — Kenya's Junior Stars have progressed to the semi-finals of the CECAFA Under-18 Championships in Kisumu after edging out Rwanda 1-0 in their second Group A match on Tuesday afternoon.

Aldrine Kibet scored the solitary goal in the 37th minute to send Kenya top of the group with six points and a match to spare.

The Spain-based forward controlled a pass from Stabley Wilson before shooting low past the keeper for the winning goal.

Assistant coach Anthony Akhulia, though pleased that the team was into the semis, said he wasn't entirely happy with the overall performance.

"I want to congratulate the boys because they have done a good job in terms of qualifying for the semi finals. But in terms of how we played the game we didn't have a better one compared to the first. I think Rwanda did a very good job in analysing us especially moving forward," Akhulia said.

The Junior Stars will face off with Somalia in their last group match and they just need a point to affirm their place top of the group.

A top spot finish will see them meet the second placed team from Group B in the semis.