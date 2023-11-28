Kenya/Rwanda: Cecafa U18 - Kayiranga Turns Focus On Kenya Clash

Tuesday

Kenya Vs Rwanda, Jomo Kenyatta Stadium

Kickoff: 10AM Kigali Time

Rwanda U-18 coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga is looking forward to maintaining perfect start to 2023 CACAFA U18 championship when his young guns lock horns with hosts Kenya in second Group A encounter taking place at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Tuesday.

Sultan Bobo Sibomana scored the lone goal as Rwanda beat Somalia on Saturday despite playing the entire second half with a man down after goalkeeper Eric Byringiro was sent off for handling the ball outside the box.

Attention is now turned to Kenya on Tuesday and Kayiranga is expecting his boys to even improve their game against the home team which started the competition brightly after thrashing Sudan 5-0 in the opening match.

ALSO READ: CECAFA U18: Sibomana's winner powers 10-man Rwanda past Somalia

" I am happy with the way my team performed against Somalia and we want to maintain that performance against Kenya which is going to be even tougher to beat at home," said Kayiranga.

" We are focused on Kenya and our ultimate goal is to qualify for the next round of the tournament."

Meanwhile, Somalia go head to head with Sudan in the other Group A match as either of the two sides looks to return to winning ways after losing their opening matches against Rwanda and Kenya respectively. The match will also take place at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. The top two teams from the group stages will qualify for the semifinals that will take place on December 5 at Kisumu Sports Stadium.