Rwanda: Court Upholds Decision to Remand Former Governor Gasana

The Nyagatare Intermediate Court, on November 27, upheld the decision to remand Emmanuel Gasana, the former Eastern Province governor.

Gasana's 30-day remand, pending trial on allegations of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits alongside accusations of abuse of office, was validated by the court's ruling, affirming the lower court's stance.

Gasana had appealed the lower court's ruling, citing insufficient evidence from the investigation and highlighting his health issues--diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol--arguing that imprisonment posed a grave risk to his life. The defense emphasized the lower court's rejection of proposed sureties.

The charges against Gasana stem from allegations of coercing a businessman contracted for irrigation work across the province, including Gasana's farm, leading to expenses of Rwf48m. Prosecutors allege that the irrigation facility supplied to Gasana's plantation was a bribe aimed at influencing him to advocate for the contractor to expand services in various districts.

Gasana, however, pleaded not guilty, asserting that he received free services due to his farm's proximity to an electricity line and a water source. He argued that this proximity allowed water to be easily provided to neighboring residents facing water shortages.

Gasana later claimed that the contractor was arrested for failing to deliver promised services to people in two sectors of Ngoma district.