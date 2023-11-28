Seychelles' Main Power Station to Be Expanded By 18MW By 2025

28 November 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles' main power station, located at Roche Caiman on Mahe Island, is to be expanded by 18MW, the Public Utilities Corporation (PUC) announced recently.

With the installation of two new 8MW generator sets, this will bring the total capacity to 92MW at that particular power station, with the Victoria Power station having a capacity of 28MW.

According to a press release from the PUC, this expansion project, valued at €21.8 million, was initiated following a contract agreement signed in October this year, between PUC and the International Montage Maintenance (IMM), an independent engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specialising in thermal power generation plants, based in Belgium.

This project is being facilitated through a loan financed by Nouvobanq and is expected to be completed by July 2025.

The agreement with IMM was finalised following an international tender process aimed at acquiring the necessary generator sets for the expansion.

The project's scope includes a number of components, such as the delivery and installation of the two additional 8MW generator sets and their auxiliary systems, as well as civil works to expand the Roche Caiman power plant's infrastructure.

Increasing Mahe's generator capacity is one of the main goals of this expansion project, which aims to meet the growing demand for power.

PUC hopes to lessen its dependency on older generator sets located at the New Port Power Station by introducing these two new generator sets.

According to the PUC, in the long run, this action will make it easier to decommission New Port's outdated infrastructure, making room for a more advanced and modern power plant.

For the next four to five years, the PUC has carefully scheduled this transition in order to guarantee a stable energy supply that can sufficiently sustain the nation's economy.

Seychelles currently has a total power generation capacity of 129MW, mostly produced by PUC, through its diesel power plants and solar farms.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.