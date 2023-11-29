Kenya: Shujaa, Lionesses Maintain Core of Safari 7s Squads for Dubai Trip

Nairobi — The national men and women's sevens teams have maintained more or less the same squads that did duty at the Safari Sevens earlier this month as they gear up for the Dubai Invitational tournament this weekend.

Shujaa head coach Kevin Wambua has made one change to his side, including George Ooro who missed the Safari due to injury.

The tactician has opted to maintain the core of the squad that clinched Olympic qualification by securing victory at the Rugby Africa 7s in Harare, Zimbabwe, with Herman Humwa and Brian Mutugi retaining their spots from the Safari 7s.

Vincent Onyala and Tony Omondi share the co-captaincy of the team.

Key Lionesses player Sharon Auma, pivotal in their journey to the Rugby Africa Women's 7s Cup final in Tunisia in October, will be absent from the Dubai tour due to injury.

Stepping into her role is newcomer Edith Nariaka while Sheila Chajira returns as Head Coach Dennis Mwanja adheres to a proven strategy for the Dubai campaign.

Shujaa has been drawn in Pool C of the Men's International Invitation Category, competing alongside Speranza 22, R10C Selects, and Wailers.

Their pool stage begins at 2:40 pm EAT on Friday, against R1OC Selects. They then face off with Wailers at 2:20pm on Saturday, concluding their pool stage with a clash against Speranza 22 at 5pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses are in Pool B, facing off against Ireland Invitational, USA Falcons, Rhino Stompers, and French Militaire Sevens.

They kick off their campaign at 5:40 pm on Friday against Ireland Invitational. Subsequently, they take on the Rhino Stompers at 7:20 pm on the same day, followed by a duel against French Militaire Sevens at 3:20 pm on Saturday.

The pool stage wraps up with a game against the USA Falcons at 7:00 pm on the same day.

Both sides are set to depart for Dubai on Wednesday.

Travelling Squads

Shujaa: Anthony Omondi, Vincent Onyala (Co-Captains), Kevin Wekesa, John Okoth, Herman Humwa,William Mwanji, Brian Tanga, Samuel Asati, Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Shiasi, Patrick Odongo, Brian Mutugi, George Ooro

Lionesses: Stella Wafula, Maureen Muritu, Phoebe Akinyi, Naomi Amuguni, Christabel Lindo, Sheila Chajira, Judith Okumu, Sinaida Nyachio, Grace Okulu, Edith Nariaka, Diana Ochieng, Diana Kemunto