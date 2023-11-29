Kenya: I Have Never Received This Kind of Support in Six Years - FKF Boss Mwendwa

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa has waxed lyrical on the Ministry of Sports support to the Federation's activities, saying he had never received such kind in his last six years as boss.

Mwendwa said the Ministry, through the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has availed most of the resources the Federation has needed especially in terms of national team preparations.

"Since I was here, we were never supported. And support is not just money. When did you last see me on the pitch, with a Minister, watching training? We are not yet there completely but we are on our way. The spirit from the Government and the Ministry has been so strong and I can't thank them enough because I have seen what I didn't see in six years," Mwendwa said.

This year alone, national teams have had one of the busiest times, with the Under-20 women's team playing the World Cup qualifiers, the senior team playing the Women's AFCON qualifiers while Harambee Stars have played a myriad of friendly matches, plus the two World Cup qualifiers this month.

Kenya is also hosting the CECAFA Under-18 boys' championships in Kisumu and Kakamega.

Ministry accords financial incentives for teams

The Ministry has also added on financial incentives for teams, with the Harambee Stars promised Sh2.5mn for every win in their World Cup qualification journey while the Starlets have a Sh5mn promise if they qualify for the Women's Cup of Nations.

"I can give them (ministry) maybe 80pc and say I am really impressed by Waziri and his team and what they have done so far. They are always asking what next. There could be delays because of government processes in releasing funds, but it is support we have never had before," added the FKF boss.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He spoke on Tuesday as he accompanied the CS in watching the final training session for the Starlets at the Nyayo National Stadium, ahead of their WAFCON qualifier against Botswana, set for Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the CS has said they will continue supporting the national teams, and has rallied Kenyans to come out in large numbers and support the girls as they take on Botswana.

"I want to ask the great people of Kenya to come out and be the 12th man to support these girls. As government we have done everything possible to avail the team everything they need," noted Namwamba.

He added; "We are confident in their abilities and confident they will do their best."