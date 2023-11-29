South Africa: Government Announces New Awards for Arts, Culture Sector

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has announced that government will be hosting an all-encompassing awards ceremony to recognise those who exhibit outstanding artistic and technical achievement in the arts and culture sector.

"The creativity and imagination of the South African designers, artists, producers, writers, and performers are continuing to shine the light on the global stage and driving the growth of our creative economy," Kodwa said on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture intends to confer South African Creative Arts Awards (SACA) annually in appreciation of the outstanding contributions to the creative sector.

"This is another way in which government is developing a participatory cultural platform by supporting artists and arts and culture initiatives, as essential elements to stimulate the growth of the country's creative economy.

"These are creatives from across cultural domains that push the boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence with uncompromising quality, ground-breaking creativity and relentless innovation that defines those that are outstanding from the best.

"The South African Creative Arts Awards are for creatives from across cultural domains who push boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence," the Minister said.

The launch date for the SACA will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be hosting the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 Cricket World Cup from 20 January to 11 February 2024.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, however, the ICC Board decided to move this tournament from Sri Lanka and awarded it to South Africa.

"The move was taken as a consequence of the ICC provisionally suspending Sri Lanka Cricket due to extensive government interference in the board's administration. Sixteen countries are expected to participate. No government funding is required. The International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa will provide funding for the tournament," Kodwa said.

The event will take place at the following venues:

Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Willowmore Park, Benoni

2027 Netball World Cup

With preparations for South Africa's participation in the 2027 Netball World Cup underway, the Minister also announced the appointment of an Independent Advisory Panel on Netball Professionalisation, which will ensure the development, sustainability, and competitiveness of netball.

The Independent Advisory Panel has been appointed with the objective of developing a blueprint for the development of Netball in the country.

The panel will be expected to review netball's strategy and increase Mass Participation to ensure Netball becomes a sport of first choice in communities.

Furthermore, the panel will ensure the national league as a commercial product and that it generates revenue for the system that increases the broadcast value and aids professionalization.

It is also responsible for achieving excellence in the international rankings at major international competitions as well as dealing with matters pertaining to governance and finance.

The following are members of the Independent Advisory Panel on Netball:

Ms. Maria Magdalena Bezuidenhout, University of Pretoria Netball

Ms. Nozipho Jafta, CEO of SASCOC.

Ms. Blanche De la Guerre, former CEO of Netball South Africa

Ms. Zanele Mdodana, former Spar Proteas Captain, Netball coach at University of Stellenbosch

Dr. Hajira Mashego, an academic and Director of Sport at Tshwane University of Technology

Board of Boxing SA

The current term of the Board of Boxing South Africa expires on 11 December 2023.

The Minister thanked the outgoing board members for the work that they have done during the period.

He also announced the appointment of the following new members of the Board of Boxing SA with effect from 12 December 2023 until 11 December 2026:

Mr Sifiso Shongwe (appointed as Chairperson of the Board)

Ms Princess Mangoma

Ms Nande Mheshe

Mr Sakhiwe Sodo

Mr Luxolo September

Ms Romy Titus

Dr Mary-Gene Manthata-Setati

The World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) has once again awarded South Africa with the hosting of the its Africa Regional office. This office is currently hosted in Cape Town and will continue to be based in Cape Town.

"In April 2023, WADA published a call for Expressions of Interest to host its Africa Office. Three countries, namely Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa, formally expressed interest and submitted a candidate file. Evaluation visits took place in these three countries at the beginning of October 2023," the Minister said.