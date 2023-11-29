South Africa: Book Worms - Philippi Learners Ace Arts Centre Book Quiz

28 November 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Qaqamba Falithenjwa

Learners compete to show they can read for meaning

More than 40 grade 3 and 4 learners from four schools in Philippi competed in this year's book quiz at the Philippi Arts Centre on Friday.

The organisation partnered with the Ntshona, Zanemfundo, Masivuke and Samora Machel primary schools. Facilitators were sent to each school to build libraries and to help learners to read with understanding.

During the quiz, ten learners from each school were asked to read a page from a children's isiXhosa book and then tested on how much they had understood.

The three learners who won were from Zanemfundo Primary and Samora Machel Primary schools. Books the learners were quizzed on included Abahlobo Abakhulu and Eli Lilungelo Lam.

Philippi Arts Centre director Lizwi Nyandu, said the Centre employs about 100 facilitators, some working in schools to assist learners with reading and creative arts. They often have to get additional books from the public libraries in Nyanga and Browns Farm.

The Centre was started in 2020 by a group of artists from Philippi who transformed an abandoned property in the area.

It offers visual arts, music production, photography, dance, drama, literacy and other after school programs. It is mostly funded by the Philippi Economic Development Initiative (PEDI), the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports, the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), Nyandu said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.