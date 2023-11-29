South Africa: Solid Even When Under Fire, SA Constitution Is Here to Stay

analysis

While calls for change to our politics have become a constant in our national conversation, there are many people who want to alter the entire system. There are now regular calls for South Africa to 'change our Constitution'. This appears to be a cry for help, based on the lived experiences of people who are suffering in our current situation. But, while many may believe there should be some change, real change to our Constitution is actually becoming less likely, despite the heat around it.

One of the staple subjects of English-language talk radio in our country is people who phone in to suggest the Constitution should be changed.

Perhaps most often it is about the rights the Constitution gives to people accused of criminality, and the fact that it can be so difficult to get a conviction.

For some, this takes the form of moments when someone like Matshela Koko is able to walk free from court. But for others, it is literally the difference between life and death. They see the law, and thus the Constitution, as responsible for the fact they cannot deal with criminals in their communities.

Perhaps the most spectacular symptom of this is the fact that someone like Xolani Khumalo is able to make money out of torturing alleged drug dealers on his former television show Sizokhutola.

But there are also other demands to change the Constitution, particularly around foreign nationals. This is because of the perception, backed up by what people see in their communities, of some people from other countries having incomes while they do not.

Again, it is the Constitution which is blamed.

Also, from time to time, high-profile figures claim that the Constitution...