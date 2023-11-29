Rwanda: New Platform Job Flex Seeks to Revolutionise Rwanda's Job Market

A new Rwandan company called Job Flex wants to reshape freelance work by providing employability skills and flexible job options to job searchers and freelancers through its web-based platform.

Founded by Eric Mugwiza and Jean Luc Hitimana, Job Flex will also be a link between global employers and talented Rwandan freelancers and job searchers, especially the youth and women.

The web-based platform was officially launched on Tuesday, November 28, and is accessible on https://jobflex.pro.

Job Flex is not just a job board, its founders say. On its platform, freelancers access tools to showcase their competencies and experiences. They get linked to potential employers; they can receive payments through the platform.

They can choose to receive their payment in local and foreign currencies, and the platform also supports mobile money transactions. Users also get feedback on their work, through star reviews and comments. They can also partake in educational articles and training tailored to their areas of expertise.

Job Flex's philosophy

According to the founders, the company's strength is summed up in its philosophy: "Show me what you can do, don't tell me what you can do."

It targets freelancers in the technology industry, creative designers and translators, software developers, among others.

"Job Flex is a platform for freelancers to showcase their skills so that we can link them with potential customers or companies that are looking for talent," Mugwiza told The New Times in an interview.

He said the new platform comes as a solution to challenges posed by the traditional employment procedure.

"Normally, in the traditional workforce you need to have a degree and need to be qualified for certain jobs. But at Job Flex, we are focussing on the skills that you already have. This platform will provide opportunities to those that are skilled but do not necessarily have a degree or qualifications," Mugwiza noted.

Nicaise Ishimwe, Job Flex's advisory board member, highlighted the broader impact: "Despite Rwanda's economic strides, we still face a significant unemployment challenge, particularly among the youth and women."

"According to statistics from NISR (National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda), we have around four million people who can be considered part of the labour force, of which 16 to 17 per cent are unemployed and that's a big number. Yet, most of those unemployed are competent in some areas, ways or form, and have the potential to get flexible employment and succeed."

Job Flex will address this by providing a seamless platform for them to get empowered and position themselves for success, showcase their talent, and access right-fit job opportunities, she said.

Nishimwe added that the platform will enable its users to be able to maximise their talent and employment options.

Changing perceptions

The company management say they want to change the unfair perception of freelance work in Rwanda, known locally as ibiraka, which might be seen as a lesser form of employment. They say freelance work can be a good start for job searchers who want to have long-term employment.

"Job Flex brings a unique perspective to the freelance market. With flexible freelance work options, anyone can become an employer," Mugwiza said.

"We believe there will be more opportunities for job seekers as not only established big companies but also individuals seeking support in various areas can use Job Flex to post jobs and get help from relevant freelancers."

This approach broadens the scope of potential job opportunities, making the platform a hub for diverse and flexible employment opportunities, he said.

Job Flex also wants to develop strategic partnerships with key local and global organisations in each of the categories that they are focusing on, to facilitate access to long-term employment options for job seekers.