Kenya: Teams Lineup as Sakaja Super Cup Enters Inter Constituencies Stage

Nairobi — Its all systems go as the Sakaja Super Cup enters the next level as inter constituencies stage of the tournament starts on November 30-3rd, 2023.

According to the draw, Bomas of Kenya against KYSA, Eastleigh South United facing Pumwani Sports Club will be renewing their rivalry in the tournament after in Nairobi East after having met in the group stages.

The 2011 Safaricom Sakata Ball Nairobi region runners up Mathare's Asec Huruma have booked a date with Dagoreritti's Riruta' 105 as Kibra Arts meets Starehe's Kawasaki.

Classic FC from Embakasi North take on Westlands' Kibagare Slums as Makadara's Makadara Youth battle Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University from Roysambu.

Westlands' Leads United will be eyeing the scalp of Mathare's Comrade FC as B 13 face Fifa Best in a Dagoretti derby with Technical University Hummers from Starehe standing in the way of Kibra's Sita Mbili.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League side Creative Hands from Embakasi South will be up against Embakasi West's Uefa Despanol as Kasarani's Mwiki United meet Embakasi North's Clevers FC.

Embakasi Central's Mo Fire will be tasked to burn Ruaraka's Lucky Summer as Makadara's Michezo Halisi seeks to educate Embakasi West's Mowlem.

Embakasi South runners up Mukuru Combined take on Embakasi North's Bongonaya as Roysambu's Githurai All Stars (GAS) entertain Ruaraka's St John's.

Embakasi North's Dandora Hunters will go hunting down Embakasi East's Bromly FC as Kasarani's Victors Faith fight Embakasi East's Real Soweto.

In the women's category, Nairobi Secondary School's football champions Dagoretti Mixed put their ambitions on the line against Uweza Women as as Kibera Starlets lock horns with Langata Queens.

Two times Safaricom Chapa Dimba champions Beijing Raiders will be seeking to raid Kibagare Girls' Slum Scorers will be aiming to score against Royal Queen.

A Starehe derby will pit Starehe A against Starehe B as Joy Love Queens will be up against Dagoretti Ladies with Patriot Queens facing Kenya Prisons Women.