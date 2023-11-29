Botswana: President Masisi to Attend COP28

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will on December 1-2 participate at the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that such conferences are held annually to address climate change issues.

Consequently, the COP28 is expected to take stock of progress made in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the climate action required to address gaps

While at COP28, Dr Masisi will join other global leaders in participating in the World Climate Action Summit, which is part of the High-Level meetings for Heads of State and Government.

As chairperson for Knowledge and Data for Africa Climate Mobility Flagship programme, Dr Masisi will host a high level segment dubbed: Addressing the Climate Crisis and Human Settlements Nexus in Africa: Preventing Further Loss and Damage from Climate Impact through Technology.

Furthermore, President Masisi will co-host a high-level event of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), in his capacity as the global chairperson of the LLDCs.

Dr Masisi is scheduled to deliver a statement on Botswana's Climate Change Agenda as well as articulate some of the efforts underway to address the impact of climate change in the country.

As part of the COP28 engagement, Botswana will have a pavilion, which will host a number of side events to showcase the country's climate action initiatives.

President Masisi will be accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Local Government and Rural Development, Finance, Lands and Water Affairs, Agriculture, Health, Minerals and Energy, Environment and Tourism as well as senior government officials and representatives from the private sector, academia, non-governmental organisations and youth-led organisations.

