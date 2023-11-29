Botswana: First Lady Leads Youth-Focused Efforts Ahead of World Aids Day

Gaborone — The First Lady, Ms Neo Masisi will embark on a series of youth-led activities ahead of the World AIDS Day commemoration slated for Friday in Nata.

The activities include a visit to Maposa Primary School and a youth symposium in Nata.

Ms Masisi is set to visit Maposa Primary School today, where she will participate in a children's corner event starting at 330pm, under the theme: What Makes My Community Better.

Tommorrow, the First Lady is expected to be a part of a youth symposium at Pelican Lodge in Nata, which will be centred on the importance of youth taking responsibility for their health and environment.

Furthermore, she is anticipated to participate in a session dedicated to young mothers in Nata tommorrow, under the theme: Exploring Opportunities for a Young Mother.

The event will be followed by a young mothers' session picnic commencing at 2pm.

Prior to World AIDS Day commemoration side events, Ms Masisi will launch a campaign in Gaborone today under the theme: We Are Equal. Working Together, Our Society Can Be Too.

The campaign pioneered by the Organisation of African First Ladies For Development (OAFLAD) focuses on four pillars namely; health, gender based violence, education and economic empowerment.

The movement aims to rally stakeholders and call for action around the key issues in order to enhance gender equality.

OAFLAD is an advocacy organisation where First Ladies of Africa seek to leverage their unique position to advocate for policies that make health services accessible and laws which boost women and youth empowerment.

The First Lady will also grace the World AIDS Day commemoration to be held under the theme: Let Communities Lead.

