Botswana: Kanye Stadium First Phase Under Construction

Kanye — The construction of the much anticipated Kanye stadium is underway and scheduled to be completed in February 2024.

Kanye District Council Chairman, Mr Mpho Dithole announced this during a full council meeting on Monday.

Mr Dithole said EH Construction Company, trading as Excavator Hire, has been awarded the contract for the esteemed project at a cost of more than P8.4 million

He confirmed that the contractor has already mobilised on site to commence the first phase, which involved constructing a football pitch, with an anticipated completion date of February 28, 2023.

He also said the site clearance was already complete and earthworks were underway.

This project, Mr Dithole said, was not just about building a sports facility, as it was a significant step towards enriching the community's sports development and fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

"The completion of this football pitch will be a cornerstone in our efforts to nurture local talent and provide a hub for community engagement.

We envision this stadium as a beacon of unity and excellence, a place where sportsmanship, community spirit and healthy competition converge," he said.

Mr Dithole also said upon completion, the new stadium would serve as a testament to their dedication to sports development and community building.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that in an effort to improve illumination levels in the village, the council continued to carry out some works on streetlights.

He confirmed that the total amount of half a milliom Pula had been reserved for maintenance of streetlights around Kanye.

Mr Dithole further reported that the project was at an advanced stage of procurement and they had already ordered 121 LED streetlight fittings and 50 solar batteries. said procurement of streetlight poles was expected by the end of December 2023.

