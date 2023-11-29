Botswana: Kanye Stadium First Phase Under Construction

28 November 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By By Naomi Leepile

Kanye — The construction of the much anticipated Kanye stadium is underway and scheduled to be completed in February 2024.

Kanye District Council Chairman, Mr Mpho Dithole announced this during a full council meeting on Monday.

Mr Dithole said EH Construction Company, trading as Excavator Hire, has been awarded the contract for the esteemed project at a cost of more than P8.4 million

He confirmed that the contractor has already mobilised on site to commence the first phase, which involved constructing a football pitch, with an anticipated completion date of February 28, 2023.

He also said the site clearance was already complete and earthworks were underway.

This project, Mr Dithole said, was not just about building a sports facility, as it was a significant step towards enriching the community's sports development and fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

"The completion of this football pitch will be a cornerstone in our efforts to nurture local talent and provide a hub for community engagement.

We envision this stadium as a beacon of unity and excellence, a place where sportsmanship, community spirit and healthy competition converge," he said.

Mr Dithole also said upon completion, the new stadium would serve as a testament to their dedication to sports development and community building.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that in an effort to improve illumination levels in the village, the council continued to carry out some works on streetlights.

He confirmed that the total amount of half a milliom Pula had been reserved for maintenance of streetlights around Kanye.

Mr Dithole further reported that the project was at an advanced stage of procurement and they had already ordered 121 LED streetlight fittings and 50 solar batteries. said procurement of streetlight poles was expected by the end of December 2023.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.