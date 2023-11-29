South Africa: Hawks Officers Arrest Fourth Suspect in Murder of Activist Loyiso Nkohla

28 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Velani Ludidi

An Athlone court heard a week ago that suspects were paid R20,000 to kill activist Loyiso Nkohla, and that his wife had also been targeted. A fourth suspect is now in custody. He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday.

A fourth suspect in the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla appeared in the East London Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Mzubanzi Chulayo (41) was apprehended in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, where he was appearing in court on an unrelated matter.

Chulayo is expected to join his co-accused Mziyanda Mdlungu on 1 December in the Athlone Magistrates' Court in Cape Town, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi.

About two weeks ago, Thobani Maxengana (39), the director of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd - who is believed to have been the mastermind of the killing - died while in the holding cells at the East London Magistrates' Court.

Authorities said he died of a heart attack.

Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station in Cape Town on 17 April. It is believed he was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line, where families had built homes along the line.

Last week, alarming revelations surrounding his death were made at the Athlone Magistrates' Court where suspects, 38-year-old Zukisa Tshabile and Mdlungu, are appearing.

Mdlungu is accused of driving the getaway car.

Reading the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.