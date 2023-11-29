South Africa: Hawks Officers Arrest Fourth Suspect in Murder of Activist Loyiso Nkohla

An Athlone court heard a week ago that suspects were paid R20,000 to kill activist Loyiso Nkohla, and that his wife had also been targeted. A fourth suspect is now in custody. He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday.

A fourth suspect in the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla appeared in the East London Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Mzubanzi Chulayo (41) was apprehended in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, where he was appearing in court on an unrelated matter.

Chulayo is expected to join his co-accused Mziyanda Mdlungu on 1 December in the Athlone Magistrates' Court in Cape Town, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi.

About two weeks ago, Thobani Maxengana (39), the director of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd - who is believed to have been the mastermind of the killing - died while in the holding cells at the East London Magistrates' Court.

Authorities said he died of a heart attack.

Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station in Cape Town on 17 April. It is believed he was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line, where families had built homes along the line.

Last week, alarming revelations surrounding his death were made at the Athlone Magistrates' Court where suspects, 38-year-old Zukisa Tshabile and Mdlungu, are appearing.

Mdlungu is accused of driving the getaway car.

Reading the...