Africa: Joint Statement On the United States and Africa CDC's New Joint Action Plan

document

The text of the following statement was released by the Government of the United States of America and the African Union's Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on the announcement of the U.S.-Africa CDC Joint Action Plan as an annex to the U.S.-African Union Memorandum of Cooperation to Promote Public Health Partnership.

Begin Text

On November 28, on the sidelines of the Third International Conference on Public Health in Africa in Lusaka, Zambia, the U.S. government and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced a Joint Action Plan to advance a shared vision to strengthen public health systems and deliver improved health outcomes in Africa.

The Joint Action Plan outlines key activities between the U.S. government and Africa CDC to achieve the objectives identified in the Memorandum of Cooperation to Promote Public Health Partnership, signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki in March 2022.

The Joint Action Plan represents a significant step toward stronger and deeper U.S.-Africa CDC collaboration, building on both U.S. and Africa CDC health investments and partnerships across Africa. It will facilitate institutional strengthening, expert exchanges, and knowledge-sharing in support of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Africa CDC Strategic Plan 2023-2027. Additionally, it will promote integrated health systems, strengthen public health emergency response capacity, enhance clinical and laboratory systems, and expand innovation and local manufacturing of health products.

The U.S. government and Africa CDC intend to convene regular meetings of technical experts in Addis Ababa and Washington to operationalize, review, and update this Plan to support shared public health needs and global health security requirements.

End Text

Office of the Spokesperson