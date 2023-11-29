Tanzania: Govt Issues Tablets to Agriculture Officers, Farmers

COASTAL REGION: COAST Regional Commissioner Aboubakar Kunenge has handed over 345 tablets to districts' agriculture officers in the region.

Handing over the gadgets in Kibaha Town over the weekend, the Regional Commissioner urged them to use the equipment for the purpose of helping farmers to improve their productivity and increase food value chain.

According to the RC, the new tablets should be used to register farmers who are still not yet included in the farmers information system so as to enable the government have their an actual number for administrative purposes, including service provision.

He said for agriculture sector to be profitable, it is necessary for agriculture officers to have modern equipment that can enable them compile data on agricultural activities, including sharing information in case of any challenges.

He went on to say that the equipment will also help farmers receive correct information on improved seeds, climate change and correct use of fertilizers.

"This is another step which the government has taken to ensure that agriculture sector contributes to our economy. First, we received 129 motorcycles, soil testing equipment and now we have been given these tablets. All this proves that the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is working really hard to make sure that our farmers benefit from what they are doing," he said.

RC Kunenge pointed out that the region has recorded significant achievements in agricultural sector whereby up to now first-class cashew nut quality rate has increased from 12 to 96.6 per cent.

He said that the region is also doing well in production of sesame and other commercial crops including sisal, maize, rice, sugarcane, peas, date palms, cassava and others, adding that there are a number of investors who have shown interest to open farms of the mentioned crops.

Acting Regional Administrative Officer Shangwe Twamala thanked the government through the Ministry of Agriculture for providing the equipment, saying they were going to simplify agricultural activities.

Kibaha Town Agriculture Officer Joseph Njau said the equipment will help him and other agriculture officers perform their duties more easily, while enabling farmers increase production.