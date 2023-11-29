South Africa: Supercoach Pitso Mosimane Is Back in SA - And He's in No Hurry to Find His Next Gig

analysis

South African soccer coach Pitso Mosimane is back home following an extended stint in the Middle East. Because of the reputation he has built, he can afford to sift through the teams that approach him while he looks for his next job.

Pitso Mosimane is one of the greatest South African coaches. And he is certainly right up there with the best coaches produced in Africa.

During a recent virtual press conference organised by the South African Football Journalists' Association, Mosimane explained how travelling to different parts of the world had humbled him and opened his mind -- both as a professional and an individual.

Since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2020, Mosimane has made his mark on Middle Eastern soccer, while coaching in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mosimane says taking this massive leap of faith had opened many doors for him.

"You get to meet coaches. You get to meet [former Bayern Munich and German coach] Hansi Flick and have coffee with him. [If I stayed here] where would I find him?" Mosimane said to journalists.

"You get to meet and sit with [Bayern Munich coach] Thomas Tuchel. Where else would I get that chance? You get to have lunch or breakfast with [former Arsenal coach] Arsene Wenger. Where am I going to get that?"

"This is what you're subjected to... You get to see [former Barcelona and Spain midfield maestro] Andrés Iniesta. You talk to...