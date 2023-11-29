Tanzania: Turn Focus to Fighting Violence Against Boys-Call

Mbeya — MBEYA: MBEYA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Lodrick Mpogole, has urged law enforcers and activists turn their focus on fighting violence against boys, a group that seems to have been left behind instead on concentrating on girls and women..

He made the call over the weekend during the opening of a-three-day training for capacity building to Mbeya and Njombe regions' female judges and magistrates, on how best to serve Gender-based Violence (GBV) victims, mostly women and children.

The training was organized by Tanzania Women Judges Association (TAWJA) under the sponsorship of the UN-women Tanzania, as part of the commemorations of 16 days of activism against GBV.

"The campaigns are mostly for females. We encourage an equal involvement because male children do also experience various types of brutality, including sexual attack.

"However, we do commend remarkable development you have been attaining in the fight against violence to women and girls. The acts have gone down," he appreciated.

The Association's Chairperson, Judge Barke Sehel urged the training beneficiaries to make a good use of the newly composed TAWJA legal book, as a guideline for BGV-related cases.

According to her, the book that was launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, some days back, is now translated into Kiswahili language so that everyone can equally and easily grasp its content in the communities.

"We published the book under the sponsorship of the government of Sweden. The translation has already started and it will soon be complete," she affirmed.

TAWJA Deputy Chairperson, Judge Victoria Nongwa, said that in totality, Tanzania performs better in implementing international and regional agreements on women and children rights.

According to her, majority of participants to the recent Africa Court conference that took place in Algeria recently praised Tanzania on its efforts in fighting GBV against children and women.

She said Chief Justices from some countries also commended Tanzania due to the remarkable development.

"Through this training, participants will continue sharpening our knowledge on how best to go for accurate cases hearing and judging, in line with regional and international agreements' guidelines," she said.