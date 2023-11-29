Malawi: Parliament Sends Back Report for Scrutiny

Parliament has sent back to the committee a report by Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises to scrutinize some areas.

The activities for the report were carried out in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The report presented to the house on Tuesday by the Deputy Chairperson of the committee, Yona Dadawiza Mkandawire had some recommendations which did not please the house.

"The committee recommends that the government should consider purchasing fuel tankers for the National Oil Company of Malawi to avoid a repetition of what happened when drivers of trucks had strike," he said.

In September 2021 and recently, truck drivers had strikes which intended to incapacitate the fuel supply distribution chain when they held their trucks.

The committee also recommended that the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and National Unity, to sensitize the public on the need to pay back the loans to National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) as well as reviewing on loan defaulters by stiffening the penalties to promote loan repayments.

In his contribution, Chitipa South legislature, Welani Chilenga argued that it is not on for the government to be given another load to buy tankers for fuel.

"This report should go back to the committee so that they rework on it," he said.

And also Machinga East Parliamentarian Esther Jolobala said most people who benefited from NEEF loans in the south were affected by Cyclone Freddy which led to their businesses and farms being affected.

"These people are unable to repay the loans. The committee should engage these people on what can be done before asking them to refund as most of their properties were damaged," she said.

Jolobala also said the government through the Ministry of Local Government should engage and sensitize the population in the areas other than making them run away from their homes.

Meanwhile, parliament has adopted the report on rehabilitation of Kapichira Hydro Power station.