Malawi: Chizuma Vows to Bring People At Centre of the Law to Fight Corruption

Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma has vowed to bring people at the centre of the law in order to continue fighting against corruption in the country.

Chizuma was speaking during Anti-Corruption Awareness Day on Friday at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources-LUANAR Bunda campus in Lilongwe.

She said, "You cannot deal with corruption without people's support as we need to involve everyone at every societal level."

Chizuma praised LUANAR for bringing up anti-corruption awareness day and involving students and staff to lead on direction that should be taken against the vice.

" Corruption manifests itself whether in administrative issues, procurement, students at mission but Institutions of higher learning should be a hub for knowledge and innovations. If you corrupt that, it means the product shall also be corrupted," she explained.

ACB chief further said if the country builds future leaders on corrupt foundations it means that you break the societal norms and the trust of the people.

On the other hand, Vice Chancellor for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources Professor Emmanuel Kaunda said since institutions of higher learning make leaders of tomorrow, students should know about no go zones.

"LUANAR as an institution of higher learning we are doing far better than others in terms of assessment. We deal with things that we think can manifest into corruption, even gender based violence," enlightened Professor Kaunda.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor has revealed that they have put all systems in place to ensure that no one takes advantage of it for the institution so as to better fight against corruption.