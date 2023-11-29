Malawi: Chizuma Vows to Bring People At Centre of the Law to Fight Corruption

28 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma has vowed to bring people at the centre of the law in order to continue fighting against corruption in the country.

Chizuma was speaking during Anti-Corruption Awareness Day on Friday at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources-LUANAR Bunda campus in Lilongwe.

She said, "You cannot deal with corruption without people's support as we need to involve everyone at every societal level."

Chizuma praised LUANAR for bringing up anti-corruption awareness day and involving students and staff to lead on direction that should be taken against the vice.

" Corruption manifests itself whether in administrative issues, procurement, students at mission but Institutions of higher learning should be a hub for knowledge and innovations. If you corrupt that, it means the product shall also be corrupted," she explained.

ACB chief further said if the country builds future leaders on corrupt foundations it means that you break the societal norms and the trust of the people.

On the other hand, Vice Chancellor for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources Professor Emmanuel Kaunda said since institutions of higher learning make leaders of tomorrow, students should know about no go zones.

"LUANAR as an institution of higher learning we are doing far better than others in terms of assessment. We deal with things that we think can manifest into corruption, even gender based violence," enlightened Professor Kaunda.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor has revealed that they have put all systems in place to ensure that no one takes advantage of it for the institution so as to better fight against corruption.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.