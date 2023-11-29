Africa: Kabarebe Urges Africa to Pool Resources to Address Security Threats

The Minister of State in charge of Regional Cooperation, General (rtd) James Kabarebe, has urged African countries to put together resources to address security threats the continent is facing.

He made the remarks on Monday, November 27 in Dakar, Senegal, during the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security, a peace and security meeting that brings together African leaders including Heads of State and Government, international partners, as well as multiple actors in peace building.

This year's edition attracted around 400 participants, including civil and military decision-makers, experts and researchers to discuss matters around the theme "Africa's potentials and solutions in the face of security challenges and institutional instability."

In a speech that Kabarebe made, he said Africa is facing heightened security threats, amplified by the emergence of terrorist groups globally and competition politics by great powers.

"This evolving context requires unified and collaborative efforts to address pressing concerns," he noted.

Citing the example of Rwanda's experience and resilience following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, he noted that reverting the course of conflict in Africa is well within reach.

"Since then, Rwanda has actively contributed to regional peace efforts by recognising the link between peace and development across borders. Our involvement in support to the brotherly nations of the Central African Republic, Mozambique, Sudan, and South Sudan exemplifies the role of collaborative approaches in confronting security challenges beyond national borders," he said.

"Consequently, in places like Mozambique and the Central African Republic, previously displaced people have returned to their homes and can now participate in economic activities to support their development. Schools have reopened, allowing children to resume their education, and hospitals are providing essential healthcare services to those in need," he added.

The minister highlighted that such an example shows that the pursuit of sustainable peace requires a comprehensive and inclusive approach, with initiatives that demand the collective attention and engagement of all stakeholders - both governments and local communities, regional bodies, security experts, and international partners.

"I encourage you to reaffirm our commitment to unity. Let us harness our continent's great potential and pool our resources together to address the escalating security threats comprehensively," he said, before he affirmed Rwanda's "resolute commitment and contribution to peace initiatives on the continent."

Meanwhile, on the side-lines of the same meeting, Kabarebe met with Prof. Ismaïla Madior Fall, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad. The two officials discussed further strengthening good bilateral relations between Rwanda and Senegal, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.