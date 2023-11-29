Rwanda: Minister Utumatwishima Urges Rwandan Youth in U.S., Canada to Prioritise Unity

Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima, the Minister of Youth, has urged young Rwandans in the US and Canada to value Ndi Umunyarwanda - a programme initiated to build a national identity based on trust and dignity.

He was speaking during the just concluded Rwanda Youth Convention held at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, Canada. The event was organised by the International Rwanda Youth for Development (IRYD) in partnership with Rwandan communities of the USA and Canada and the Government of Rwanda and provided a platform for thoughtful discussions and insights into the vital role of Rwandan youth abroad in contributing to the development of their homeland.

Discussions included the role of Rwandan youth abroad in development, the Rwandan identity today (Ndi Umunyarwanda), mental health, demystifying entertainment and sports, and business among others.

Utumatwishima emphasised why prioritising their country in their endeavours is crucial: "Beyond all else on Earth, nothing bestows greater value than one's own country."

He elaborated on Africa's developmental lag and highlighted how developed nations often make decisions for the continent, given its limited influence to assert its preferences.

He cited instances where developed nations like the US and Canada prioritised unity for development, underscoring how Rwandans similarly chose unity to construct the Rwanda they aspire to build.

Moses Gashirabake, co-founder of International Rwanda Youth for Development (IRYD), expressed gratitude for the leadership of the Government of Rwanda and its dedicated efforts to cater to the needs of the younger generation.

He underscored the pressing importance for young people to actively contribute to shaping the Rwandan identity by embracing the concept of Ndi Umunyarwanda.

"We are not Tutsi, we are not Hutu, we are Rwandans," he noted.

High Commissioner of Rwanda in Canada, Prosper Higiro, stated that "the future of Rwanda lies in the hands of the youth."

Back in 1994, Higiro personally had the privilege to be part of the post-Genocide cabinet.

"The government started building the foundation of the Rwanda we have today. By that time many in leadership were as young as many of you. The only exception is that we didn't have as many resources or as much expertise as you have today," he told the youth.

The High Commissioner added that the country has achieved a lot but still has more to do, calling for young people in the diaspora to participate in the country's development process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador of Rwanda to the United States, Mathilde Mukantabana, highlighted Rwanda's remarkable transformation, emphasising how it has positively impacted the younger generation.

"Today you have the support of your country! Look at what our youth, what our diaspora has done for our country; they became the best ambassadors anyone can wish for," she noted, emphasising how Rwanda's strong leadership has built a positive reputation, benefiting even the diaspora.

Hon. Sophie Chatel, a member of the Canadian Parliament representing the Federal Government of Canada, at the event, praised Rwanda's "miraculous transformation" from the tragic events of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"You (Rwandans) have risen to become the beacon of hope and progress on the whole African continent. Rwanda's story is the story of unity, resilience, and imagination that inspired the world."