Kenya: How Can Govt Help You When You Risk Your Lives? Gachagua on Flood Related Deaths

Mombasa — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday attributed the current El Nino crisis in Kenya to inadequate infrastructural planning.

While acknowledging the flooding challenge witnessed across the country, Gachagua assured Kenyans that the national government has taken proactive measures to alleviate the impact of El Nino.

"The situation we are facing in El Nino and everything that is going wrong in Kenya is because of poor planning. However, the government is working tirelessly to bring things back to normal."

He said the national government has Sh7 billion as part of intervention to aid flood-affected victims countrywide. He said efforts include restoring impassable roads, constructing temporary bridges, and addressing damaged water dams to restore normalcy.

The Deputy President encouraged county governors to utilize part of the sharable revenue they received from the national treasury to address the El Nino crisis.

He also urged citizens to heed heavy rain alerts, emphasizing personal responsibility in the face of natural disasters.

"It is interesting that people are daring to cross flooded rivers. How can the government help you when you risk your lives?" Kenyans are complaining that the government is not doing enough yet people are risking their lives," he said.

He emphasized the government's commitment to evacuation efforts.

"The national government has instructed all the security teams to ensure residents are evacuated to safe places," he said.

He was speaking during the official opening of the 17th annual planners' convention in Kwale County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gachagua highlighted the significance of effective planning in national development, urging the planners to align their priorities with the Kenya Kwanza Plan, aiming to transform Kenya.

He outlined the Kenya Kwanza administration's commitment to providing policy direction in land administration, urban development, and affordable housing.

"Planning is key in spearheading the development agenda of any country," he said.

He said the President William Ruto-led administration's target of constructing 250,000 housing units annually for five years, emphasizing the need for planners to ensure infrastructure and social amenities accompany the housing units for sustainability.

He emphasized the importance of proper planning for a safe, secure, and sustainable built environment, attributing building collapses to factors such as rogue contractors, substandard materials, and limited geotechnical studies.

"Between 2009 and 2019, at least 87 buildings tumbled down leaving 200 dead and over 1,000 injured. It is, therefore, necessary to ensure proper planning for safety," he said.