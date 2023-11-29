Kenya: No More Non-Sporting Activities at Nyayo, Directs CS Ababu

Nairobi — In a bid to preserve the pristine state of the Nyayo National Stadium playing surface, Sports Cabient Secretary Ababu Namwamba has issued a ban on non-sporting events at the facility.

The CS has also hinted that there is already an agreement to hold the annual Jamhuri Day celebrations at a different venue, to ensure that the playing surface, Kenya's currently only international standard facility, remains in good shape.

"We believe that we have protected this Nyayo pitch. I have banned all non-sporting activities from these pitches. We have even agreed that the Jamhuri Day celebrations should be hosted elsewhere to protect this pitch so that we can have a good facility for the players," Namwamba said.

The country has struggled with sporting facilities of late, but the move by the CS will be hugely welcome by some of the teams using the Nyayo National Stadium as their home venue on top of the national teams.

National women's team Harambee Starlets will also have the opportunity to train and play on a better pitch in their hunt for a place in next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, having erstwhile worked at the Kasarani Annex, whose condition has been worsened by the rains.

There has been a massive cry before to preserve sporting facilities for sporting events, with Church crusades and private functions often being held on the playing surface.

In the coming days, the Kasarani Stadium is set to host a widely advertised crusade.

As Kenya prepares to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the two main facilities; Nyayo and Kasarani earmarked to host matches, the CS's ban will be a huge reprieve to ensure they remain in good condition.